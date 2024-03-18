Love Is Blind’s AD reveals she’s been asked to join The Bachelor

AD from Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 6 was almost a Bachelor contestant before she entered the iconic LIB pods.

Love Is Blind Season 6 was a rollercoaster, especially when it came to hopeful single Amber Desiree, publicly known more as AD.

After getting caught in a chaotic love triangle with the season’s villain, Matthew, getting engaged in the pods sight unseen, and being rejected at the altar by Clay, she didn’t get the fairy tale ending from the show that she was expecting.

Now that the sixth season is over, AD is exposing the fact that Love Is Blind was not the only show that wanted her to gamble in romance.

Love Is Blind’s AD was asked to do The Bachelor

On March 15, AD was a guest on the popular podcast Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford.

During the segment, she revealed that multiple dating shows reached out and offered her to come on as a contestant, including Married At First Sight and The Bachelor.

“I had been scouted since 2018 for a lot of shows. Bachelor, Love Is Blind, Married At First Sight. I don’t know what kind of algorithm or file I’m in, but I almost got a DM almost every year about being on a show; she explained around (10:10)

The only reason she turned down their offers was that she wasn’t single when the shows asked, but she was when Love Is Blind came calling.

Now that her engagement with Clay fell through, AD might give these other dating shows a try. However, it doesn’t seem like she and her on-screen ex have severed all ties to each other.

“Clay and I…we’re flirty friends. So if we see each other outside, we’re, like, in each other’s faces—like, we like hug and cuddle and, like, we’re all over each other, but again, we’re friends,” she said on The Viall Files.

With their romantic spark still there, there is a chance of reconciliation. Only time will tell.