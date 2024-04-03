What happened to Bartise after Love Is Blind Season 3? New girlfriend and baby mommy

Love Is Blind and Perfect Match alum Bartise Bowden started a journey towards fatherhood after filming ended. Here’s what the reality star has been up to.

Bartise got engaged to Love Is Blind Season 3 contestant Nancy Rodriguez but their on-screen relationship ended bitterly on the show.

Among the Love Is Blind fans, Bartise became known as a villain for leading Nancy on and leaving her at the altar.

He went on to date Too Hot To Handle alum, Izzy Fairthorne, on Perfect Match, but this couple was also not a good mix and it was revealed that the two stopped dating after filming.

Bartise revealed his baby boy after Perfect Match

After Perfect Match Season 1 ended airing in 2023, Bartise shocked his fans with the news of him secretly fathering a baby boy. He revealed the news to the world through his Instagram.

Bartise moved both his fans and haters with a wholesome caption on his baby reveal post. He wrote: “Might’ve been the villain on TV, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man”

However, that’s the most that was revealed, for privacy purposes Bartise didn’t disclose the baby’s name.

Who is Bartise dating after Perfect Match?

After seeing Bartise welcome his firstborn, fans were curious about the baby’s mommy, and they found the unknown woman to be Olivia Gross.

Olivia met Bartise outside his reality TV circle and the two were not romantically involved during and after the pregnancy.

In February 2024, Baritse went official with another mystery girl, and this time he shared a video of him and his new girlfriend on his Instagram.