Love Is Blind’s Bartise Bowden welcomes his first child

After striking out on reality tv, Bartise from Love Is Blind may have just found his true love after all.

Bartise is most known for starring in Season 3 of Love Is Blind, which premiered back in 2022. During his season, he was engaged to contestant Nancy Rodriguez.

But, their relationship soon went south in the finale when he said ‘I do not’ at their wedding ceremony. This quickly painted him as the villain of the season.

Article continues after ad

And, Love Is Blind isn’t the only dating show fans recognize him from. He also starred in the first season of Netflix’s Perfect Match and made it all the way to the finale.

In the show, he partnered up with Too Hot To Handle alum Izzy Fairthorne, but the couple ultimately split up.

Despite his public breakups, Bartise just made an unexpected personal announcement.

Did Bartise from ‘Love Is Blind’ just have a child?

A few days ago, Bartise took to social media to share that he has welcomed a son. While he hasn’t revealed the name of his first born, he did share several photos of them together.

Article continues after ad

He posted the two of them on Instagram and wrote, “Might’ve been the villain on tv, but i’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Several reality stars have shared their reactions to the news, including Perfect Match star Shayne Jansen. He wrote, “Congrats big fella!! You’re going to be a great father and know you have a great support group behind you.”

Georgina Hassarati from Season 3 of Too Hot To Handle also chimed in and said, “Congratulations Bartise he’s beautiful.”

Article continues after ad

Bartise hasn’t publicly revealed who the mother of his child is yet.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind, make sure to check our page here.