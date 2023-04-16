Love Is Blind fans do not want Nick and Vanessa Lachey to host the reunion

The reunion of Love Is Blind Season 4 is here, but fans are not excited about the hosts.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind just wrapped, but the party is not over. Tonight makes history for being the first-ever live reunion of the series.

Not only will viewers know how the newlyweds are doing, but some of the messy storylines throughout the show will finally be addressed.

One of the biggest moments in Season 4 was when Jackie left Marshall for Josh, who she was recently seen out with. This will be the first time that all three of them will be in the same room together.

Article continues after ad

This will also be the first time that Irina and Zack will be in the same room together after they called it quits and Zack got married to Bliss.

While fans are excited to see how the night will unravel, they are not thrilled about who is hosting the event: Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Do fans like the Love Is Blind reunion hosts?

Fans are taking to social media to share their disapproval of the hosts of Love Is Blind.

Viewers are complaining that when it has come to reunions in the past, Nick and Vanessa are more interested in talking about themselves and their relationship than focusing on the cast.

Article continues after ad

And, when they actually ask questions for the contestants, fans are saying that they don’t ask the interesting questions that everyone has on their minds.

With a lot of interesting storylines that have happened this season, fans want to make sure that the reunion is as entertaining as possible.

Nick and Vanessa haven’t publicly responded to the backlash and are still in line to host the reunion. To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and to get a recap of the reunion, make sure to check our page here.