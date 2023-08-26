Love Is Blind alum Chelsea Griffin has joined show’s casting team

Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Griffin Appiah from Season 4 is back in the pods! And she’s taking on a completely different role.

Fans of Love Is Blind got to see the entire journey of Chelsea Griffin’s love life, from meeting her now husband Kwame Appiah to walking down the aisle.

After having a successful experience in the pods and still being happily married to Kwame to this day, Chelsea is proof that the show’s format can be a way to find love.

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere, a casting call has already been released for Season 6 of the series.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see which hopeful singles are going to try their luck on the show. And now, Chelsea is going to have something to do with that.

What did Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Griffin Appiah reveal?

On August 25, Chelsea revealed to PEOPLE that she has officially joined the casting department for the show. She credits pursuing the opportunity to her own experience with casting for Season 4.

She said, “I’ve always had the kind of passion for helping people. And after I went on the show I was like, ‘You know what? They were amazing and I really do think the show has really, really awesome potential for such great success, if it’s casted well.’ And I was like, ‘I kind of want to be a part of that.'”

The reality TV star further explained that she wants to bring her personal expertise from her journey to the table.

Chelsea added, “I think my hope is to kind of reinforce and tell people that, ‘Keep your head in the game and stay focused and stay positive. And focus on you and your life and the things you have going.”

It’s unclear whether or not she had anything to do with the Season 5 casting, or is starting off with Season 6. Nevertheless, the popular show is coming back in September.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.

