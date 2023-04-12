Love Is Blind’s Chelsea surprises fans at watch party

A pop-up for Season 4 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind just came to Nashville, and fans were in for a treat from surprise guest Chelsea.

As Season 4 of Love Is Blind is coming to a close, Netflix is sending the season out in style. On Friday, the streaming service hosted an event in Nashville that was nothing short of unforgettable.

At the pop-up, fans had the opportunity to sit in a pod-like experience similar to the show and take advantage of photo ops.

There was also a theatre where everyone got together to do a watch party of the season.

Did Love Is Blind’s Chelsea go the pop-up?

Fans were surprised to see Chelsea Griffin from Season 4 come to the pop-up and take pictures – but she wasn’t the only one who made an unexpected appearance.

Fellow Season 4 contestant Brett Brown and Love Is Blind alum Cameron Hamilton also made it to the event and sat together in a panel to answer questions.

Chelsea shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her interacting with fans at the event on her Instagram.

One fan commented under her post and wrote, “It was SOOO fun! You are the sweetest!”

Irina Solomonova, who was labeled as one of the ‘mean girls’ of the season, even chimed in under the post and wrote, “The cutest!”

There is going to be one more Love Is Blind pop-up event, which is taking place in Los Angeles on April 14th, the same day the finale releases on Netflix.

Not only will fans be able to experience the pods, but there will also be a speeding dating event where fans can have a pod date with none other than Season 3’s Cole Barnett.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind, make sure to check our page here.