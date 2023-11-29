Kitchen Nightmares: Da Mimmo’s Antonio Gigante is gaining admiration from viewers

One of the brothers from the Da Mimmo Kitchen Nightmares episode is wowing viewers with his personality.

When Gordon Ramsay spent time at a restaurant called Da Mimmo while filming Kitchen Nightmares, he made several necessary changes to help the restaurant continue thriving.

The restaurant is run by a trio of brothers named Vincent, Antonio, and Vito Gigante.

Antonio Gigante, specifically, has been garnering loads of respect and admiration from fans of the show for his work ethic, dedication, and personality. Here’s what everyone has been saying.

Antonio Gigante is admired by Kitchen Nightmare fans

A Reddit thread has been created to discuss Antonio’s personality from the Kitchen Nightmares episode he starred in with his brothers.

The user who started the thread wrote, “This kid is impossible not to like. 22 years old and he’s literally more mature than nearly every owner (albeit not an overwhelmingly high bar) in the history of Kitchen Nightmares.”

“If this restaurant doesn’t work out, then I hope someone gives him a shot in some type of leadership role at a respectable establishment. [The] dude is solid.”

Nearly everyone was in agreement with the original poster. One person said, “He was the perfect candidate for Ramsay paying his way through culinary school [in my opinion].”

Unfortunately, Gordon didn’t offer to pay for Antonio’s culinary school, which left a lot of Kitchen Nightmares fans feeling disappointed.

Someone else chimed into the conversation to say, “He had a great attitude considering all the pressure/stress he was under (not to mention his young age).”

At just 22 years old, Antonio was stepping up to the plate during the entire Kitchen Nightmares episode he filmed for Fox network.

Other users in the Reddit thread have openly labeled him humble, fantastic, appreciative, hard-working, and great.

If you’re interested in keeping up with Antonio on social media following his time on Kitchen Nightmares, you can find him on Instagram and TikTok.