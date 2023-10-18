Kitchen Nightmares: Here’s where you can find the Da Mimmo brothers on social media

Vincent, Antonio, and Vito Gigante are the trio in charge of Da Mimmo on Kitchen Nightmares. Here’s where you can find these social media famous brothers online.

Having a large following on social media is seen as currency these days. If you’re relevant, things often come a little easier to you. We’re talking about brand deals, club entry, free products, and so much more. What about business success, though?

Da Mimmo is an Italian restaurant located in New Jersey that was recently featured in an episode of Kitchen Nightmares. Throughout the episode, Gordon Ramsay had a lot to say about the way the business was being run.

A trio of TikTok famous brothers is behind Da Mimmo, but their social media accomplishments didn’t instantly translate to restaurant success when they first opened up shop. The good news is that their presence on this hit reality TV show might just be helping their case now! Here’s where you can find the brothers on social media.

Find Vincent Gigante on Instagram and TikTok

Vincent Gigante is one of the brothers in charge at Da Mimmo. You can find him on Instagram where he already has 127,000 followers or on TikTok where he has 2.6 million followers.

His IG feed is full of pics from his boxing competitions, pics with his girlfriend, and pics of himself enjoying delicious-looking Italian food. His TikTok includes a lot of similar content but in video form.

Find Antonio Gigante on Instagram and TikTok

Antonio Gigante is another brother who runs this family restaurant. You can follow his Instagram account where he has 13,100 followers. You can also follow him on TikTok where 293,600 people are already keeping up with him.

His IG is light on content with only a few rows of posts showcasing his luxurious lifestyle. You’ll find at least one pic of him hanging out on a boat and at least one pic of him posing in front of a high-end car. His TikTok is full of videos that better showcase his humor and personality.

Find Vito Gigante on Instagram and TikTok

Vito Gigante is the third brother involved in this operation. He’s got 127,000 followers on Instagram and 39,200 followers on TikTok. Combined, these brothers have more than 3 million followers checking out their content.

Vito shows his girlfriend off on Instagram with pride and jokingly claimed to be “Vinny g’s father” in his TikTok bio. The “Vinny” he’s referring to is Jersey Shore reality TV star Vinny Guadagnino.

Now that these brothers have been featured in an episode of Kitchen Nightmares, their follower counts will undoubtedly continue to rise.