Gordon Ramsay slams “sh** hole” restaurant South Brooklyn Foundry on Kitchen Nightmares

Gordon Ramsay rarely ever holds back from harsh criticisms when visiting restaurants. This is what he had to say about South Brooklyn Foundry.

Anyone who’s watched an episode of Kitchen Nightmares knows that it takes a lot to impress a master chef like Gordon Ramsay.

More times than not, Gordon uncovers issues that frustrate and disappoint him at different restaurant locations.

While spending time at a restaurant called South Brooklyn Foundry, Gordon totally lost his cool! These are the details.

Gordon Ramsay called South Brooklyn Foundry a “sh** hole”

During one of the scenes from Season 8, Episode 8 of Kitchen Nightmares, Gordon sat inside South Brooklyn Foundry with a plate of freshly cooked food in front of him.

His first complaint? The price point of the burger. He explained that after owning several burger establishments throughout his career, coming across a spot that sells a burger for $30 is rare.

From his perspective, a burger should only cost $30 if it’s absolutely exceptional. Gordon used a knife to cut in before taking his first bite.

He then proceeded to say, “It’s okay. It’s under-seasoned. It’s bland. It’s just not good enough. $30? At this sh** hole? Are you kidding me?”

When the restaurant employees discussed Gordon’s opinion of the burger in the back of the kitchen, the head chef started getting worked up about the criticism of his food.

When head chef Rey Martinez was told his burger had been labeled “bad,” he responded by saying, “[Gordon] said a lot of things that I just don’t agree with. At the end of the day, I could give two sh**s.”

Although tensions were running high during Gordon’s visit to South Brooklyn Foundry, it’s obvious that the head chef and restaurant owners took some of Gordon’s advice to heart. The restaurant is still up and running today.