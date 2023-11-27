Kitchen Nightmares fans praise Gordon Ramsay for touching moment at South Brooklyn Foundry

Fans of Kitchen Nightmares had a positive experience meeting Gordon Ramsay while he was filming an episode of the show for FOX.

Gordon Ramsay doesn’t have the best reputation for being gentle with his approach. He’s often pretty harsh when sharing his criticisms at restaurants he visits during episodes of Kitchen Nightmares.

It turns out that he’s actually much friendlier with the fans of the show than he is with the restaurant owners he interacts with on camera.

Gordon is currently being praised for a touching moment he shared with fans while filming the South Brooklyn Foundry Kitchen Nightmares episode.

TikTokers are loving Gordon Ramsay‘s friendly energy

While Gordon was filming Kitchen Nightmares at South Brooklyn Foundry in New York City, fans were gathered outside to see if they could catch a glimpse of the action.

A TikToker named Rizzo filmed a video of herself trying to snag Gordon’s attention with a handwritten sign that said “Love Gordon.”

Gordon saw the sign and approached her to introduce himself and say hello. He asked Rizzo how she was doing and then apologized to her and the rest of his fans who were waiting outside. He explained that no one told him people were patiently waiting to meet him.

Rizzo brought her KitchenAid mixer with her in hopes of getting an autograph from Gordon. The master chef took the time to sign his name on the mixer before scribbling his autograph on another fan’s tote bag.

When the second fan told Gordon he just graduated from culinary school, Gordon excitedly said, “Congratulations!“

Social media users have poured into Rizzo‘s comment section to talk about how kind and genuine the interaction was.

TikTok TikTok comments for Gordon Ramsay.

One person wrote, “OMG show us the signed KitchenAid!”

Someone else chimed in to say, “Met him while he filmed Kitchen Nightmares and he was the sweetest thing ever. I think the yelling is anger all for show.”

A third TikToker added, “STOP [crying laughing emoji] this is so cute, the joy/panic/amazement in your face is amazing [heart emoji].”