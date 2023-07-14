Jen Shah from RHOSLC fears for her safety as “secret” prison photos leaked

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah is in extreme fear for her safety after photos leaked from her six-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

RHOSLC may only be three seasons into its drama-filled, cult-associated debauchery, but cast member Jen Shah is just beginning her six-and-half-year prison sentence.

Shah and one of her assistants, Stuart Smith, were arrested in 2021 for their role telemarketing scheme. After finishing the third season of RHOSLC wrapped it was reported the pair sent lists full of names that are easy elderly targets to other scammers in order to gain money. Jen eventually pled guilty to wire fraud in July 2022.

Now, six months into her prison sentence, Jen is in fear for her life after photos leaked of her within the premises of the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

Jen Shah prison photos fuel speculation about her safety

Instagram: therealjenshah

Months after Jen’s prison term began, RHOSLC fans are hearing from the housewife for the first time about the leaked photos of her behind bars.

Shah’s response to the photos of her walking within the walls of the Federal Prison Camp shows her fear as she stated, ”I strongly believe the photo was not taken from the outside near the exterior gates, but rather deep inside the compound at FPC- Bryan.”

“I am so worried that the next photo secretly taken of me could be in the shower, using the bathroom, or possibly changing my clothes,” she said later in the statement.

Jen’s representative Chris Giovanni also made a statement regarding Jen’s safety, saying, “[w]hen I saw the photo and recognized the angle and location of where that photo was captured, I became immediately frightened.”

BravoTV fans were also quick to respond to Jen’s leaked prison photos, stating that her tan jumpsuit made her look like an urgent care nurse.

Others were mostly encouraging Jen through her hardship, saying, “[l]owkey Jen is thriving behind bars.” While another said, “[o]k just killing it with the ponytail. In prison but still cute.”

Shah will also no longer be a castmate on RHOSLC. However, Season 4 has been approved.