Season 8 of Below Deck Med almost didn’t happen because of Ruan Irving, and Captain Sandy hasn’t forgiven him for that, to say the least.

The premiere episode of Season 8 hit a rough patch the second that Bosun Ruan Irving made his first appearance. As a newcomer to the series, this was his chance to prove himself and make a great impression on both his fellow crew members and the viewers but sadly, he did neither.

Because of a forged document scandal that rattled the entire episode, he decided to step away from his duties and Captain Sandy Yawn ordered the season to continue without him.

Now that we are a few episodes in and Ruan stated on his social media that the situation was just a big misunderstanding, fans are willing to give him a second chance. But, the captain is not here for it.

Is Ruan Irving coming back to Below Deck Med?

On October 9, Captain Sandy was a guest on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen alongside journalist Jemele Hill.

During the episode, she was asked if she would consider rehiring Ruan not particularly to come back for Season 8, but for the future of the series.

“No. Not in a million years. No. Sorry,” she quickly responded. Which, in all fairness, is not surprising since his forged document jeopardized everything.

Ruan hasn’t publicly responded to Sandy’s answer as of yet. Maybe in time, she will change her mind.

The Captain also revealed on WWHL that she would bring former Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier back, even though she fired her for bringing drugs onto the yacht. Only time will tell whether she goes back on her word when it comes to Ruan too.

