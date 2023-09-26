What happened to Ruan Irving in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8?

Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 kicked off with Bosun Ruan Irving having the worst first day of his life.

Ruan Irving’s first day as the bosun on Below Deck Mediterranean ended in shambles. Not only was he met with tragic news that left him at an utter loss, but he was also removed from the boat by Captain Sandy for allegedly forging his paperwork.

The alleged forgery could have resulted in severe legal consequences for the entire vessel, which of course left Captain Sandy outraged. “This is not okay,” said Captain Sandy in her confessional. “The entire vessel could be arrested because of one crew member.”

Ruan Irving from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8’s downfall

During the premiere episode of Below Deck Med season 8, fans were introduced to Ruan Irving. Ruan detailed his tragic upbringing, in which he claimed to run away from home due to growing up in an abusive household. As a result, Ruan said that he had to rely on his friends to serve as his chosen family.

Midway through episode 1, Ruan was met with tragic news regarding the sudden death of his best friend, who served as a brother to him.

Of course, this information left Ruan utterly devasted.

“My friend passing away, he was not just a friend,” Ruan began. “That was a brother that, good or bad, he was by my side.” He later added, “I don’t know what to think or to feel. I’ve lost someone that means so much to me. The first person to phone you in the morning and ask how you’re feeling. The last person you speak to… you know, it’s all gone.”

On top of this devastating news, Ruan also faced trouble regarding his paperwork.

For starters, his medical license was labeled “not certified” because he used a copy instead of the original. He also allegedly forged his Yachtmasters certificate since someone else’s picture was on it. “Big red flag,” Captain Sandy told Ruan.

As a result, she told the bosun to leave the boat. While Ruan was given the chance to offer his verified certificates, he ultimately decided to leave the show. “I don’t want to hold the vessel up any longer, so I am just going to go back home and I don’t think I am going to come back,” he told The Captain.

Stay tuned for all new episodes of Below Deck Med on Bravo.