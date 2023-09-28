Below Deck Med star Ruan Irving claims “scam” ruined his Season 8 casting

Below Deck Med’s ex-bosun Ruan Irving has finally explained his shocking exit from the Bravo show in Season 8.

Things left on a sour note for Below Deck Med star Ruan Irving. He wanted to defend himself from the allegations that he forged his paperwork in order to serve as a bosun on the Bravo series.

Hopping on Instagram, Ruan opened up about his short-lived experience on Below Deck Med.

In his post, Ruan claimed that the reason his Yachtmasters came out falsified was due to being “scammed.”

Article continues after ad

Below Deck Med’s Ruan Irving explains messy exit from show

When Ruan Irving left Below Deck Med, he was depicted by Captain Sandy as well as fans as a “big red flag.”

Article continues after ad

Not only did he fail to provide original copies of his medical license, but he also supplied a forged Yachtmasters certificate with someone else’s face on it.

Due to being unable to get his paperwork sorted out in time, Ruan quit the show.

Hopping on Instagram, Ruan explained the messy happenings that led to his exit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Regarding his original copies, he said, “All my original hard copies were in South Africa. I never travel with them that’s why I get certified copies made! Now the show had copies of certified copies.

“Because I sent them copies as requested (nobody ever asked for the originals till MCA came on board). After the show, I flew to Cape Town and I got my certificates and sent the show a video with all originals.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As for his seemingly forged Yachtmasters, Ruan claimed that he was likely “scammed.”

“Now the yacht master was the main issue. It was through a guy that worked at the school,” he began.

“I had done my yacht masters 5 years or so ago with whom I contacted and asked to extend my expiry date because of the show etc! I paid a fee and I got sent a back and front copy of the yacht masters with a new expiry date. The show started. And then MCA discovered if you scan the barcode it comes up with someone else’s name and picture. Was I scammed? Most probably!!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med on Bravo.