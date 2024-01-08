How to watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 reunion: US, UK & more

Here are all the details about where to watch the Season 4 reunion of RHOSLC after a jaw-dropping finale.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 brought back familiar faces like Mary Cosby and crossed them with new ones like Monica Garcia and Angie Katsanevas.

However, by the end of the season, Housewives Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose caught onto a familiarity with Garcia, the woman they thought they had just met.

And during the season finale, everyone’s truths were exposed, as the women found out Garcia wasn’t who she said she was, but the “troll” behind an Instagram account that had attacked the ladies for numerous years.

Not only that, but Gay finally revealed that Jen Shah was the one who gave her a back eye during Season 3.

What’s more, Garcia assured that there’s more to the story, as she claimed to have details about Gay’s black eye.

Though the shocking season has finished, there’s still time to catch up with what’s happened and what’s next, as the RHOSLC Season 4 reunion is due to air the first episode of its three-part reunion this Tuesday.

Instagram: rhoslcbravo Monica Garcia, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Angie Katsanevas.

Where to stream RHOSLC Season 4 reunion

The three-part RHOSLC Season 4 reunion begins Tuesday, January 9, on BravoTV. The remaining two episodes of the reunion will then air on January 16 and 23.

RHOSLC episodes are also available on Peacock the following day of release.

However, if you do not have access to regular cable and are located outside of the United States, we recommend using a VPN.

