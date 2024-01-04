RHOSLC’s Heather Gay exposes Jen Shah for giving her a black eye in Season 3

Heather Gay of RHOSLC finally revealed Jen Shah gave her a black eye during Season 3. Here are all the details.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay was given a mysterious black eye during a getaway during Season 3.

While her co-stars were seemingly asleep, Gay was attacked in the middle of the night.

Though she has kept silent in the matter for over a year, Gay finally exposed former castmate, Jen Shah, as the one responsible for her black eye.

Jen Shah responds to Heather Gay’s claims

During Season 3, Gay spent a night partying in San Diego, California with castmates Shah and Meredith Marks.

When she returned to her hotel room, alone, she found her way to bed. However, before she awoke, Gay suffered from a swollen black eye and bruises on her arms.

INSTAGRAM Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Heather Gay.

Though she protected who attacked her, saying to Andy Cohen during the Season 3 reunion, “I don’t know how I got the black eye. I blacked out. I don’t know what happened … I cannot speak to anything other than I walked to my room and I blacked out and I woke up with a black eye,” Gay has finally spoken out.

During the Season 4 finale, when Gay exposed Monica Garcia for her part in the Instagram account that trolled the Salt Lake City Housewives, she added more shocking news, saying Jenn Shah was the one behind her black eye.

Shah, however, has denied such claims, taking to her Instagram account while behind bars for the next six years, saying, “Bravo, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it.”

BravoTV executive Andy Cohen responded to Shah, saying, “I don’t want to be Captain Obvious here, but if we had footage, don’t you think we would have aired it?”

Gay also made it a point to say, “I felt like I had to lie to protect her,” when she revealed Shah was the one behind the attack.

Though not many details were exposed during the RHOSLC Season 4 finale, fans can learn more about the full story during the three-part finale starting Tuesday, January 9, on BravoTV. Streaming will also be available on Peacock.