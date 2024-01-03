RHOSLC’s Monica Garcia outed for exploiting Season 4 co-stars

Here are all the details about what went down between Monica Garcia and her RHOSLC co-stars during the Season 4 finale.

In a shocking turn of events, new Salt Lake City Housewife, Monica Garcia, shook the snow globe with Heather Gay’s revelations about what she did behind her co-stars’ backs.

When the ladies met for their last dinner in Bermuda, Gay addressed what she found out just hours before.

Though Garcia didn’t own up to every accusation made by Gay and the rest of the Salt Lake City Housewives, she did reveal that she was partially involved.

Monica Garcia says the intent of her IG account was to “take down” Jen Shah

When Gay got the news from a friend back home that Garcia was behind the Instagram account that berated the Salt Lake City Housewives for the past four years, she gathered co-stars Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Lisa Barlow on the Bermuda beach to reveal what was exposed.

When the night fell, the women came together for dinner and Gay approached Garcia about being the IG holder of Reality Von Tease.

The IG is full of clips of former RHOSLC castmate, Jen Shah, as Garcia revealed that the intent of the account was to bring Shah down.

However, when Gay called Garcia out for being a “cyberbully” and “internet troll,” Garcia took her time to admit what she did.

Finally copping to the curation of many rumors like Rose being a swinger, Garcia said, “That is bullsh*t, that was never my f*cking account… that’s not true… entirely.”

Before Garcia could speak on the facts Gay brought to the table, she walked away when Gay said she didn’t deserve to be with the women she “annihilated.”

When Garcia took to her confessional during the explosive finale, she said, “It wasn’t just me. There were several other humans involved… our mission was to just take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage.”

To watch where the shocking revelations lead, the three-part RHOSLC reunion will begin on Tuesday, January 9, on BravoTV. Streaming will also be available on Peacock the following day.