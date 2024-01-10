Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans side with Monica over Angie in reunion feud

RHOSLC fans have drawn a line and sided with Monica Garcia during her feud with Angie Katsanevas in the Season 4 reunion.

Monica Garcia has only been on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for one season, but she has already made an enemy out of every single one of her castmates.

During part one of the Season 4 reunion, fans were able to see the drama of Garcia’s crumbling relationships as Angie Katsanevas argued with her while thinking she stole Lisa Barlow’s ring. Katesanvas also called Garcia out for starting a detrimental rumor about her husband.

However, despite being on the outs with her co-stars, fans of the show have sided with Garcia, with many praising her for carrying this season on her back.

Instagram: rhoslcbravo Monica Garcia, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Angie Katsanevas.

Monica Garcia calls Angie Katsanevas a “bench-warming b*tch”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City may have had their reasons for thinking Garcia stole Barlow’s $60,000 ring, but Garcia has denied the claims.

When the subject was brought up during the Season 4 reunion, castmate Katsanevas was on the edge of her seat until she finally spoke out calling Garcia a “big mouth.”

Garcia then responded, “Why are you talking, bench-warming b*tch? This doesn’t even involve you, just like most of this season.”

Garcia also said that assuming she stole Barlow’s “sentimental” and very expensive ring was “damaging” and “stereotypical.”

Katsanevas then proceeded to push the subject while laughing, saying nobody said Garcia stole the ring and that calling her a “b*tch” wasn’t a “classy” choice.

The two women also chirped about how Garcia exposed Katsanevas’ husband as a gay cheater, as Katsanevas expressed her pain from Garcia spreading the false rumor on TV.

Though the Housewives of Salt Lake City sided with Katsanevas, fans have stated that Garcia can do no wrong, with one saying “Monica is ready to destroy, I love it! This should be a lesson for Angie, sometimes just sit and shut up if you ain’t got it.”

Another said, “This the moment when I’m okay with Monica putting hands on her.”

Many others commented, saying Katsanevas needs to go and that she should take her “gay husband” with her.

To catch the second part of the RHOSLC Season 4 reunion where the women continue to sift through accusations, fans can watch it on BravoTV on January 16, at 8:00 PM EST.