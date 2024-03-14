Where to stream Married At First Sight Australia Season 11: US, UK & more

The Australian adaptation of Married At First Sight Season 11 is underway and here’s everything you need to know about where and how to stream the Australian reality show across the globe.

Married At First Sight, just like Love Is Blind, serves as a romantic social experiment and asks its contestants to sign up for a blind wedding.

The cameras follow these contestants around during their entire journey, from the wedding vows to the honeymoon period, and their ongoing transition into married life as they begin cohabiting.

Married At First Sight Australia made a comeback on January 29 and was made available to its American and European fans a month later. Here is how you can watch the show from anywhere.

Where to stream Married At First Sight Australia Season 11?

Married At First Sight Season 11 aired for 6 weeks on the Australian free-to-air Channel Nine from January 29 to March 13. The episodes aired in pairs on a weekly schedule and afterward were made available to stream on 9Now in Australia and on ThreeNow in New Zealand.

The show aired on the UK network, E4, on February 26, 2024, and was also made available to stream on Channel 4.

Where to stream Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 anywhere?

For viewers outside Australia – fear not! You will still be able to take part in all the drama the show has to offer. Although 9Now blocks access from IP addresses outside of Australia, you will be able to watch the show by downloading ExpressVPN.

Here’s our easy guide to how you can watch Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 from anywhere in the world by using the VPN.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location inside Australia. Sign up for a free 9Now account. Tune in and enjoy the drama!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can stream Married At First Sight Australia Season 11 risk-free.