Gordon Ramsay explains what’s changing in new Kitchen Nightmares reboot

Kitchen Nightmares returns to Fox with a reboot featuring the one and only Gordon Ramsay. What’s different this time around?

It has been a decade since Kitchen Nightmares aired on TV, yet the beloved series is back Monday night on Fox. Fans of the series watched as chef Gordon Ramsay attempted to rescue some of the most desperate restaurants who ran the risk of closing down.

While the reboot of Kitchen Nightmares has been met with high anticipation, some fans were left wondering why the series was revived in the first place. Furthermore, what changes should audiences expect in the reboot?

Why is Kitchen Nightmares being rebooted and what changes will be made?

According to Gordon Ramsay in an interview with Variety, one of the main reasons he wanted to revive Kitchen Nightmares was due to how much restaurants have been struggling in recent years. According to the celebrity chef, ever since the pandemic, restaurants have been in need of rescuing more than ever before.

Furthermore, the pandemic has also resulted in more Americans eating out at restaurants compared to previous years. As a result, Chef Gordon Ramsay felt obligated more than ever to lend a helping hand.

He explained to the outlet, “Over the last three years, the industry has seen some of the most difficult times in the history across the food and drink hospitality sector. So for me, it really upsets me when I travel the world and see so many restaurants that have closed through no fault of their own.”

The celebrity chef continued, explaining how he hopes this reboot will focus even more on the food and also have stronger transformations than in the original show.

He said, “I always want the restaurants to succeed, so I wanted to make sure the transformations were bigger than before. I’m also way better than I was last time around. I know so much more now and I have the most amazing team. So that’s all the ingredients that Kitchen Nightmares needs.”

Watch the all-new Kitchen Nightmares reboot only on Fox.