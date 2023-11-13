G-Eazy and Rick Harrison just appeared on Hell’s Kitchen Season 22 Episode 7

Famous people are always showing up to guest star in episodes of Hell’s Kitchen on Fox. Who showed up for Episode 7?

Hell’s Kitchen is an entertaining reality TV show to watch for the fierce competition, intricate recipes, and outrageous outbursts from Gordon Ramsay.

The conversations between Gordon and many of the contestants are enough to make this show wholeheartedly addictive in the eyes of viewers.

Another detail that makes Hell’s Kitchen such a hit is that there are always celebrities showing up for cameo appearances. G-Eazy and Rick Harrison are the two celebs who appeared in Season 22, Episode 7.

G-Eazy just made an appearance on Hell’s Kitchen

G-Eazy showed up for dinner service on Hell’s Kitchen and took a seat in the red kitchen to be served by the Red Team. One of the Red Team members, Sammi, became noticeably flustered when she saw the famous rapper sitting there.

The first thought that came to her mind? She wanted to flirt with him and make herself as noticeable as possible!

Throughout the night, G-Eazy seemed impressed by the Red Team and their skill set. Things weren’t running as smoothly for the Blue Team, but that wasn’t G-Eazy‘s concern.

Some of the biggest songs music lovers know from this rapper include “Him & I” featuring Halsey, “Me, Myself, and I” featuring Bebe Rexha, and “I Mean It” from 2014.

Rick Harrison also appeared on Hells kitchen

The main show viewers recognize Rick Harrison from is Pawn Stars. The American businessman is the reason Pawn Stars is such a popular reality TV show.

He was being served by the Blue Team during Episode 7 of Hell’s Kitchen. Unfortunately, the Blue Team wasn’t keeping up the way they should have been throughout the night and Rick noticed it.

Along with guest starring in this episode of Hell’s Kitchen, Rick stays busy as the owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas.