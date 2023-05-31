Do the cast of Selling Sunset pay for their own clothes?

Does the cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset have to pay for their own clothes? One of the stars just answered the popular question.

While it is entertaining to see the real estate agents show off luxurious homes, Selling Sunset fans love to watch the show for the fashion.

One of the most talked about fashionistas on the show is Christine Quinn, who ultimately left the series after Season 5.

Aside from her, the rest of the cast is also known for wearing jaw-dropping looks each and every episode — so much so, that viewers were starting to question how. Do they have a fashion budget? Does Netflix pay for their clothes?

Article continues after ad

Now, one of the stars of Season 6, Chelsea Lazkani, has taken to social media to set the record straight and answer this question for inquisitive fans.

Does the Selling Sunset cast pay for their clothes?

On May 21, Chelsea posted a TikTok response to the fashion budget rumors.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the video, she said, “It is out of our own pocket. No wardrobe budget, no one pays for our glam, nobody pays for our outfits.”

She went on to say that this is usually the case when it comes to reality TV shows.

Article continues after ad

Chelsea added, “This is reality TV, you come as you please. On ‘Selling Sunset,’ we definitely turn up for ya’ll. We turn it up, we are definitely glam girls, we love to be in glam, we love to bring the fashion.” The video has over 2 million views on the platform.

Selling Sunset Season 7 is expected to be released at the end of 2023 or early 2024. Chelsea has not announced whether or not she is set to return.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.