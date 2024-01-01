Chrishell Stause claps back at Instagram troll about getting pregnant

Chrishell Stause is the type of reality TV star who occasionally claps back at her haters. Here’s what happened recently.

During Seasons 6 and 7 of Selling Sunset, viewers watched Chrishell Stause face off against the likes of Marie-Lou Nurk, Nicole Young, and Amanza Smith.

Now, it seems she’s more comfortable than ever clapping back against random internet trolls too.

Someone left an aggressive comment on her Instagram post and Chrishell didn’t miss a beat when it came to posting a sarcastic response.

Chrishell Stause clapping back on Instagram

A Reddit thread has been launched to talk about Chrishell’s recent social media interaction with a troll on Instagram.

The user asked, “Where’s the baby that you wanting to have?”

Chrishell wrote back, “Well we keep having sex over and over. Fingers crossed!”

Since Chrishell is married to a nonbinary musician named G Flip, it’s clear that she was clapping back with sarcasm.

The person who screenshotted the interaction and shared it on Reddit wrote, “She always cracks me up when she responds to trolls, the things she says back will sometimes make me fall out of my seat.”

Someone else added, “I know, she always says the most unexpected things back to people and it just cracks me up.”

A third user joined the chat on a more serious note to say, “It’s so bizarre to me the comments section of posts on social media.

“People forget all forms of decency and manners. They also have a parasocial relationship with the celebrity poster where they feel entitled to answers to very personal questions!

“I can’t even imagine asking my best friend when she’s having kids. I’ll wait for her to bring it up and discuss it.”

Ultimately, Chrishell and G Flip have been vocal about wanting to pursue adoption as a way of starting their family as a couple.