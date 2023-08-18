Below Deck Down Under fans are already calling  Jaimee a “snake” for stealing Culver from Tzarina

New stew Jaimee is already turning heads on Below Deck Down Under. She has her eye out on Culver, and fans are calling her out for stealing him from Tzarina.

Jaimee Neale has come in to replace Laura Bileskalne as the new stewardess on Below Deck Down Under. Despite just boarding the yacht, the incoming crew member has already stirred up controversy amongst the shipmates.

It all started when Jaimee admitted to developing a romantic interest in Culver. Despite Tzarina letting her know that she already has dibs on him, Jaimee continued to pursue the chief entertainment officer.

In season 2 episode 9, fans were shocked when Jaimee began kissing Culver in front of Tzarina. Because of her actions, Below Deck Down Under viewers are already labeling the new girl as a “snake.”

Jaimee from Below Deck Down Under is angering fans for making out with Culver

Despite the new stew’s knowledge of Tzarina’s interest in Culver, she continued to pursue him later in the episode, leading to a makeout session right in front of the chef.

Now, fans are expressing their disapproval of Jaimee’s actions.

“She’s a snake,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Down Under Reddit thread.

Another agreed, writing, “She’s coming across as the type of woman who suddenly becomes interested in a man when there’s ‘competition’ for him. She seemed awfully giddy talking about how much it would bother Tzarina.”

Other Below Deck Down Under viewers were quick to claim that the new stew violated “girl code.”

“What happened to girl code??” a viewer wrote on Jaimee’s Instagram. “I was so disappointed when you made the decision to make out with Culver.. and in front of Cheffy. Not nice and far from kind.”

It seems as though Jaimee has acknowledged her mistake, though, and she took to Instagram to encourage Below Deck fans to lead with kindness.

“I’m not naive to think that going on reality TV and acting a certain way isn’t going to subject me to negative public scrutiny,” she wrote on her Instagram post, “but remember to be KIND. We are all humans growing and learning, you just get to watch it!

Keep watching Jaimee’s journey on Below Deck Down Under, Tuesday nights on Bravo.