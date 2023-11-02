Chef Jack admits he “crossed line” with guests as Below Deck gets all-girl charter

Chef Jack Luby isn’t too shy to open up about past experiences he’s had with women. In this teaser clip of Below Deck Med, he shares some interesting details.

Being friendly, welcoming, and personable are a few lovely qualities to possess if you have a job that requires customer service and hospitality.

Sometimes, friendliness can go too far or get misconstrued if you don’t know where to draw the line. It seems that’s exactly what happened with Chef Jack Luby from Below Deck Mediterranean.

The Season 8 chef recently revealed a time that he’s “crossed the line” with guests in the past. These are the details.

The time Jack Luby crossed the line with a ship guest

In a sneak peek of Below Deck Med Season 8, Episode 7, viewers catch a glimpse of the staff during a crucial conversation about an upcoming all-girl charter.

As the staff starts picking through a list of details about the women, Captain Sandy reminds Jeff and the rest of the team to maintain their composure and professionalism.

She says, “Since they’re all women and they’re quite young, maintain your…” She then waves over her face and chest as a way of depicting a calm and professional demeanor.

Jack quickly starts laughing before privately going into detail about a time he crossed the line with a guest in a one-on-one confessional with the Bravo cameras.

He says, “I’m not gonna lie, I have crossed the line a couple of times with guests. I was cooking for a family in the Alps and their daughter, who’s a year older than me, was a bit friendly.

“And then the dad went to bed and, well…” Instead of finishing his story, he simply starts laughing again.

He went on to say, “You can either look like Luka [Brunton], or you can be a chef. Either or, you get the attention!” Based on what he said, his job title as a chef has taken him far in the romance department at least once or twice.