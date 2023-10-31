Below Deck Med’s Luka left “sh**ting” himself after breaking Captain Sandy’s wrist

Below Deck Med’s Bosun Luka Brunton was left mortified after accidentally breaking Captain Sandy’s wrist.

Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean has been filled with drama to keep viewers entertained. Notably, Chief Stewardess Tumi Mhlongo and 3rd Stewardess Nat Scudder have been butting heads for several episodes. This led to Captain Sandy threatening to kick both crew members off the boat.

In other news, Lara drunkenly kissed Luka before he ironically promoted her to Lead Deckhand. Also, some people have had a hard time understanding Max Salvador’s accent.

Besides petty drama, Captain Sandy may have seriously injured herself in an accident involving Luka.

Below Deck Med’s Luka accidentally breaks Captain Sandy’s wrist

On October 30, Below Deck Med previewed what fans could expect from the next episode (Episode 7). As seen in the footage, Captain Sandy is leaving on a tender boat, allegedly to seek medical attention.

“I’m f—king s—tting myself. I f—king broke Captain Sandy’s wrist,” Luka revealed during a confessional. The accident apparently happened when Captain Sandy was helping Luka with a paddleboard until she tripped backward.

It’s unclear how Captain Sandy’s injury will impact her being able to helm Mustique. However, she previously allowed Lara to briefly take charge of the vessel.

In light of Captain Sandy’s injury, Below Deck fans are reminded of how she replaced Captain Lee amid his health problems.

“My injury, it’s getting worse. The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything,” Lee revealed in a December 2022 episode. “I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can’t do a thing about it, and it’s hard.”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. In the meantime, check out our reality TV coverage to stay updated with the Below Deck franchise.