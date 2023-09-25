Who is Jack Luby? Meet Below Deck Med’s Season 8 chef

Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean returns to Bravo, bringing in an all-new chef, Jack Luby.

Below Deck Med is back with an all-new chef to stir up some drama as well as delicious meals. While some familiar faces will be returning to the series, Chef Jack Luby is new on board, and he’s ready to provide the sauce. Literally. “My forte is sauces,” Chef Jack revealed to Captain Sandy in the sneak peek preview for the up-and-coming eighth season.

Article continues after ad

While Jack Luby seems rather confident in his cooking skills, will he be able to handle all the drama on deck? Learn more about the self-professed “kitchen wizard” of Below Deck Med’s eighth season.

Article continues after ad

Chef Jack Luby prepares for season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean

On Below Deck, it’s common for the chefs to become instant fan favorites. Considering some of the charter guests’ crazy dinner requests, it’s always entertaining watching what the culinary masters are able to come up with on the platter.

Article continues after ad

According to Chef Jack, he was trained in Liverpool and has been preparing dishes ever since. “I have not stopped since I was sixteen,” he said of his passion for cooking.

As Jack explained, one of the main reasons he decided to become a chef was so that he could travel. “The initial reason for being a chef was to travel,” he revealed. “We didn’t really have the best diet growing up. Frozen meals and stuff… french fries, and McDonalds.” He then laughed, admitting, “I don’t think I’ve tried a vegetable since I was sixteen.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, Jack has already gotten support from former cast mates of the Bravo series. Particularly, he was offered a helping hand from former Below Deck chef, Dave White.

“Good luck mate, enjoy the ride!” Dave said on Jack’s Instagram post while promoting season 8. “Chuck me a message if you need any advice during your journey pal, wish I had some.”

Jack responded by singing Dave’s praises. “Thank you mate appreciate it,” he wrote. “I have a tough act to follow.”

Article continues after ad

Keep up with Jack’s journey by tuning in to season 8 of Below Deck Med.