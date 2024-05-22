Catfish fans shocked after Season 9 couple announces pregnancy

Catfish Season 9, Episode 3 had a surprising ending when a couple revealed they were expecting a child, and fans were shocked after they watched the show.

The MTV series Catfish was created to expose people who were lying about their online identities, but co-hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford came across a rare case in Season 9, Episode 3.

Their client Arturo claimed that he was being catfished by a girl named Laura, who refused to speak to him on the phone. He said that Laura’s excuse for no verbal communication was that she had a speech impediment and didn’t want him to hear her voice.

When the two met up in person, Laura ended up being exactly who she said she was and continued dating Arturo. During the couple’s three-month update with Nev and Kamie, they announced that Laura was pregnant.

MTV Arturo and Laura announced their pregnancy on Catfish.

On Reddit, Catfish fans were in shock after watching Arturo and Laura’s unexpected pregnancy announcement on the show.

“If they are happy, good for them! I wish the best for them because they really did seem so cute at the end of the episode,” one fan wrote.

Another fan said it was their favorite episode, and felt sorry that Arturo and Laura had been bullied because it creates “horrific” insecurities. They are happy that they found each other after experiencing similar situations.

A third fan admitted they were as excited as Kamie when the ultrasound was shown at the end of the episode, in which she was elated.

Because Catfish often brings negative storylines of deceit like someone pretending to be Charli D’Amelio, fans are relieved to see that a couple from the show stayed together.

Not only that, but they are one of the only couples from the series to have gone on to have/expect a baby, second to Colleen and Tony from Season 6.