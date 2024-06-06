Catfish fans shocked at Season 9 star’s intention to promote ‘scam’ food business

A woman on Catfish left fans shocked by how she tried to promote her food business through her relationship with the man she lied to.

MTV’s Catfish Season 9, Episode 5 has fans talking about Christian’s love interest, Chantel, and her intention to promote her food business through the show.

After he met her through a dating app and continued to talk through FaceTime and live streams, the two “fell in love.”

“When I first saw her, I knew she was special,” Christian said in his initial email to Nev Schulman and co-host Kamie Crawford. He also added that she was exceptionally cool because she could cook.

Though Chantel refused to show her face when talking to Christian or live-streaming to her fans, he said she made his heart smile — which ultimately led him to track her down via Catfish.

During their journey to finally meet Chantel, Nev and Kamie came across photos of the dishes she cooks, like linguine with blackened shrimp and plenty more tasty recipes.

However, Christian had never received any photos of her elaborate plates or been delivered anything, despite her allegedly shipping food to other friends of hers.

So, that’s when Nev asked Chantel via text message to meet up. At first, she said ‘no.’ Then, she said they could meet her… if they sent her $75 to support her food business.

Nev, Kamie, and Christian all went to Detroit, Michigan to meet her. That’s when a woman named Mikayah showed up with two plates full of food and a letter that was allegedly written by Chantel.

Eventually, Mikayah came clean about catfishing Christian. After the show, fans on Reddit slammed Mikayah for using him to promote her food business. “So she uses another woman’s pics to help promote her plate hustle?” questioned one fan.

She even admitted to Nev that this promo was her only intention, despite falling asleep multiple times on the phone together and saying she loved Christian. Fans were then shocked that she’d go through all of that relationship talk if she never intended to be with him in the end.

Another fan added that Mikayah should go to culinary school if she was that serious about cooking and said that all her lies made her a complete “mess.”

Once Christian and Mikayah met, he said she continued to blow up his phone. However, he blocked her and they no longer speak. Mikayah also said she doesn’t use her fake page anymore to promote her business.