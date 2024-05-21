Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! Season 3: Release date, trailer & more

The third season of Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship airs soon, and fans can expect to meet interesting new couples on the MTV series.

If you think that Catfish is filled with chaotic relationships that have been formed on lies, Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! is a whole different ballgame.

The series spotlights couples where one person from the relationship is hiding their partner from their closest friends and family members. From lies to tears, the show is a must-watch.

Now that a third season is coming, here are all of the details on how you can start watching right away.

Article continues after ad

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! Season 3: Is there a trailer?

On May 2, the official trailer for the third season of Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! was released on the MTV website.

The clip revealed that there will be a total of ten couples that will be exposed during this season, which will presumably equal to ten-episodes.

Article continues after ad

This amount of episodes should be well worth it though because the trailer reveals that they are planning to uncover “every jaw-dropping lie” about these secret relationships.

Who are the hosts of Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! Season 3?

Returning are co-hosts Rahne Jones and Travis Mills, who you probably recognize outside of the show. From Travis’ music career (specifically for being a part of the popular band Girlfriends) to Rahne’s IMDB list of acting credits, these two have become an unexpected reality TV duo.

Article continues after ad

Season 3 is set to premiere with one episode on May 21, with one additional episode released every Tuesday night. The show premieres on MTV and will be available to stream on Paramount Plus.

The subscription for the streaming service starts at $5.99 and can go up to $11.99 per month for the SHOWTIME bundle.

Not only will Season 3 be streaming on the platform, but Paramount Plus also carries the first two seasons.

If you do not have access to it in your region, you may consider accessing this content via a VPN. If you wish to do so, you can follow our guide to accessing region-locked content.

Article continues after ad