Captain Sandy threatens to kick both Tumi and Natalya off the boat on Below Deck Med

Amid Tumi and Natalya’s endless drama, Captain Sandy warned the two that she would fire them if they didn’t put their feud to rest.

Captain Sandy has had enough of Tumi and Natalya’s constant bickering on Below Deck Med. According the the captain, the chief stew and the third need to solve their difference as soon as possible because she can’t be running a ship where the crew members aren’t getting along.

In Season 8, Episode 4, Captain Sandy decided that it was time to put her foot down. Emphasizing the stakes of the situation, she told the crew members that if they didn’t get their beef sorted out, she would have no other choice but to fire them both.

Captain Sandy warns Tumi and Natalya that they could get fired if they keep fighting on Below Deck Med

The most central plot line so far on Below Deck Med Season 8 has centered around Tumi and Natalya’s never-ending drama.

From the moment they met, the crew members have been butting heads. Ever since, Natalya has refused to let bygones be bygones. As shown in Episode 4, the third stew had taken every opportunity to complain about her leader.

When the two got into a heated argument regarding clean up, Captain Sandy eventually intervened. She pulled the two ladies aside to give them both a strict warning. She said if they didn’t get their problems sorted out, she would kick them both off the boat.

Fans of Below Deck Med had a whole lot to say about Tumi and Natalya’s feud. While some fans sided with Natalya, others were on Team Tumi.

Taking to the Below Deck Med Instagram, one fan commented, “Natalya (and I usually enjoy her) is unfortunately making herself look even worse than what Kyle said about her. Was hoping she and Tumi could come together but Natalya has made that impossible.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “Nat poisons the boat and is nonstop negative. She runs her mouth and is also aggressive.” They continued, adding, “Tumi is doing what she can – can some things be handled better? Yes. But Nat is awful.”

Yet others felt like Tumi had instigated the drama, writing, “Tumi came in with negative vibes.”

Keep watching Below Deck Med to see if Captain Sandy will keep Tumi and Natalya aboard the ship.