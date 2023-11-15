Billie Eilish reveals she wants to go on Survivor as a contestant

Billie Eilish has been behind smash hits such as ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘Bury a Friend.’

Billie Eilish wants to leave the stage and try her hand at the challenging yet iconic Survivor competition.

When it comes to singing and performing her many hits, Billie Eilish has got that down pat. She’s got a handful of Grammy wins to prove it.

She’s also dabbled in acting as one of the main actresses in the Amazon Prime series Swarm, co-created by Donald Glover.

One venture that Billie has not pursued yet is reality TV. From Love Island to Masked Singer, there are a lot of opportunities for her to join the industry.

But, when it comes to reality TV, there is only one show that she is really interested in being a part of, and it’s not the one that you would expect.

Does Billie Eilish want to go on Survivor?

On November 15, Billie spoke with Variety and revealed the reality TV show that she would love to try her hand at.

She said during the interview, “I kinda wanna go on it […] I think that the physical stuff I’d be great at, but you have to like do math and sh*t, and I would not be good at that.”

She wouldn’t be the first well-known person to go on the show before. Smosh star Mari Takahashi appeared on Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X back in 2016.

The White Lotus creator Mike White also is an alum of the series. He starred in the David vs. Goliath season and managed to get all the way to the finale before being eliminated.

With all of these stars loving the show, maybe CBS would consider doing a celebrity season. Only time will tell if Billie actually goes through with it.

