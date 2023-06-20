Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox bring back “classic” Smosh after six-year split

YouTube stars Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox are finally bringing back “classic” Smosh after Padilla parted ways with the project back in 2017.

Those who have been browsing YouTube for the past decade are likely very familiar with Smosh, a YouTube channel originally helmed by creators Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox.

Smosh’s content was largely focused on comedy sketches and improv, and was initially started as its own website in 2002 before Anthony and Ian began the YouTube channel in 2005.

The pair enjoyed a successful run with Smosh until summer 2017, when Anthony announced he was leaving the project due to creative differences after it was acquired by its parent company, Defy Media.

Just a year later, Defy Media suddenly shut down, leaving the future of Smosh in jeopardy. However, Ian and co. claimed they would continue to make content despite Defy’s unexpected closure. Smosh was then acquired by Rhett and Link’s Mythical Entertainment, where it stayed… until now.

Anthony Padilla & Ian Hecox purchase Smosh from Rhett & Link

On Jun 20, 2023, Padilla and Hecox announced that they had purchased Smosh from Mythical Entertainment and are bringing the channel back to its former glory.

The two paired up for a YouTube video explaining their business decision, saying that they’d been spending a lot of time together lately and wanted to bring the “magic” of old Smosh back to the internet.

“Ian and I started hanging out a ton, and we realized the sketches that we’d made weren’t just great because they were a product of the times,” Anthony explained. “I wasn’t just being blinded by nostalgia when I would go back to get a laugh at the old videos. They were a reflection of the magic that we felt when we were making something together.”

“So, we came up with the totally insane idea of, ‘What if we bought Smosh?'” Ian continued. “We didn’t know if this was actually possible, but we felt that we had to look into it and see if we could actually do it.”

The duo went on to claim that fans can expect good, old-fashioned sketch comedy written by and starring both Anthony and Ian, with Padilla notably saying: “Classic Smosh is back.”

As for Smosh’s other channels, they will “stay the same,” although it’s unclear if this will affect Anthony’s “I Spent a Day With” interview series or Ian’s personal content at the time of writing.

The two asked fans to support a “free and independent” Smosh by joining their YouTube channel as members. Thus far, viewers seem overjoyed by this latest news as a well-loved era of entertainment returns to YouTube after six long years.