Below Deck’s Kate Chastain tells fans to stop calling Chef Ben her baby daddy

Below Deck’s Kate Chastain welcomed her first child in May 2023 and fans went wild, theorizing that her former flame, Chef Ben Robinson, might be the baby daddy. But Kate is not having it, telling fans to stop with the insinuations.

Below Deck has often resulted in some steamy hookups between the show’s large cast of yachties. Notably, fan-favorite Kate Chastain had a fling with Chef Ben Robinson that ultimately fizzled out, with the two remaining close friends afterward.

Article continues after ad

However, rumors began flying after the birth of Kate’s first child, Sullivan, and a suggestive Instagram post that saw Ben posed like the newly born’s father.

Now Kate is putting things to rest, telling fans to stop commenting and messaging her with insinuations surrounding Ben as the baby daddy.

“It would be great if people would stop commenting and messaging me ‘baby Ben!’…….every single day,” Kate wrote on Twitter.

She also included a side-by-side of Sullivan and the real baby Ben, using the photos as evidence that the two weren’t related.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time Kate has had to shut down baby daddy rumors, making another post on Twitter earlier this year in which she said, “For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While Sullivan’s real father remains unknown, it’s safe to say that Ben can be crossed off the suspect list.

Ben also celebrated his engagement to his fiance Kiara earlier this year, with Kate wishing him the best for his new marriage.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest entertainment and reality TV news, be sure to check out our page here.