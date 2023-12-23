Below Deck’s Chef Ben Robinson makes surprise cameo in House of Villains

Chef Ben Robinson from Below Deck Season 4 has made his way to House of Villains, but fans are upset about one thing.

As one of the OG cast members of Below Deck, Chef Ben Robinson set the blueprint for chefs across the entire franchise, working under the leadership of Captain Lee Rosbach.

After four successful seasons on the show, Ben decided to depart and spend more time building his personal life instead. In May 2023, he announced that he got engaged to his girlfriend. But just a few months later, the reality TV star was suspected by the BD fanbase as the father of Kate Chastain’s son, a claim that she has since denied.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Chef Ben hasn’t been on a TV show in years since his Below Deck days…well, until now.

Instagram: @benstogram

Was Below Deck’s Ben in House of Villains Season 1?

Chef Ben was featured in Episode 10 of House of Villains Season 1, a competition series featuring some of the most controversial reality TV stars as they compete for a cash prize.

While viewers were thrilled to see him on their screens again, they were disappointed by how little of his appearance was shown and made their annoyance known on Reddit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “You don’t even see him cooking. He’s just presented as the guy who’ll be doing the cooking, and there’s a bit of joking and that’s it.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan wrote, “They showed the only two clips of him they had of him freaking out and it was usually because of a guest’s inane demands.”

Hopefully, seeing how viewers loved seeing him on TV again will convince Ben to give the spotlight another try. Maybe he will reprise his duty as chef for Season 12?

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Below Deck and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.