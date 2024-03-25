Below Deck’s Chef Anthony gushes about “very pretty” co-stars

Chef Anthony Iracane reveals if he had any boatmances on Below Deck Season 11 and finds his female crew members attractice.

Chef Anthony Iracane is a new addition on Below Deck Season 11, and is impressing both the crew and charter guests with his cuisine in each episode.

While the rest of the crew members are forming boatmances and tending to the guests during their time on the St. David, Anthony is working in the galley perfecting his dishes.

In an interview with TV Insider, Anthony was asked if he found a love interest while working on the boat since he’s single.

“I’m so busy all day, so it’s hard to think about other relationships. In my department, I’m alone all day. Each department sees each other all the time. So it’s easy to have a romance when you’re all together,” the chef responded.

Bravo Chef Anthony Iracane on Below Deck Season 11

Anthony also noted that the only time he’s able to catch up with the Below Deck crew is during their nights out, and showed some love to his female co-workers on the St. David.

“Honestly, we are lucky this season. Every woman is very pretty. Sunny [Marquis] is a beautiful and lovely person. Xandi [Olivier] I had a great relationship with her. She was my comedian and made me laugh all the time.”

Anthony explained his dating preferences with women, and the bond he shares with stews Barbie Pascual and Cat Baugh, who recently left the boat in last week’s episode.

“Barbie [Pascual] comes in the galley any time she can. She is very cute. I love her personality. She is very bougie like me, so we are matching perfectly. Cat was also really beautiful. So, I don’t have a type.”

New Bosun Ben Willoughby and fellow deckhand Sunny are already connecting, and a love triangle is expected to happen later in the season.

Viewers haven’t found out if Anthony will have a romantic connection with anyone on board this season. If he doesn’t find love on the boat, he might meet someone outside of the yachting industry.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.