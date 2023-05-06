Below Deck star Kate Chastain gives birth to first child

Kate’s put up with quite a few kids on charters, but now she’s having one of her own.

Below Deck’s Kate Chastain has given birth to her first, child, a baby boy, and she’s revealed the pictures of him on Instagram.

The Reality TV star rose to fame as the Bravo show’s iconic Chief Stewardess, and was one of the longest-serving yachties in the show’s decade-long history.

She quickly became a fan-favorite due to her no-nonsense attitude towards other yachties, her sarcastic sense of humor and her strong relationship with Captain Lee.

Now, she’s taken a break from appearing on screens and looking after families on cruises to give birth to her own child, which she announced on Instagram.

Below Deck’s Kate Chastain shares pictures of newborn son

Kate announced her pregnancy in December last year, but has kept quiet about other information since then. She has said that she doesn’t want to reveal the identity of the baby’s father.

She’s also confirmed that she’s single at BravoCon in November last year, so theories that she could be getting married soon might not be true.

The Below Deck icon also said that she is planning to raise her baby solo on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the caption on her Instagram post, Kate wrote: “Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay”. Her post quickly went viral, gaining over 300,000 likes

Kate has also hinted that she was filming something for TV while pregnant, telling her fans that they’d see her baby bump onscreen soon.

Since leaving Below Deck, she’s made her mark on several other reality TV shows, including the Traitors US, where her unique sense of humor clashed with several other contestants.

For more Below Deck news and updates, check out our explainer for why Gary and Chase are fighting on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.