Below Deck Season 11 crew pulls off shocking murder mystery surprise

Two crew members left the St. David on Below Deck, and the rest of the team moved on by holding a murder mystery activity for the guests.

Cat Baugh and Jared Woodin departed the boat on last week’s episode of Below Deck Season 11, and the rest of the crew still had to carry on with the rest of the charter.

In a clip from the upcoming episode of Below Deck, Chief Stew Fraser Olender put together a murder mystery party for the guests to participate in after dinner service.

While the guests were still eating their meal, stew Barbie Pascual screamed and fell to the ground, letting everyone know that the activity was starting. “There’s been a murder!” she yelled.

The crew placed cards on different spots of the boat so the guests could solve the murder mystery, giving clues about where the murder might have happened.

One of the charter guests read the last clue that said, “You found the weapon, open the door. Someone might be on the floor.”

The guests were shocked to see Fraser lying on the ground in a stateroom when they walked in. There was a napkin over him that had fake blood, and a folder with another clue.

Even though the St. David crew ended up being two crew members down, both the interior and deck teams were able to work together to pull off the murder mystery.

When unexpected events happen on the Below Deck franchise like firings and people exiting the boat, the crew has to make sure the guests are happy and act like nothing happened.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.