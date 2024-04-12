Below Deck Captains reveal the most unsafe part of filming the show

The Captains from Below Deck shared the most unsafe part of filming the franchise, which might be surprising to viewers.

Below Deck is a different type of reality show because it’s filmed in a boat. Recently, the Captains from each franchise sat down in a new Bravo web series called At The Helm to share behind-the-scenes secrets.

Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Jason Chambers, and Captain Kerry Titheradge revealed what the most unsafe part of filming the show is.

“The logistics of getting all the production people on and off the boat safely, multiple times a day, adds an extra element. That’s something you wouldn’t deal with if you had no one there,” Captain Glenn explained.

“That’s probably one of the most unsafe bit is the transfer of the production crew, their meal breaks, you know, like how many production crew do you have in a day?” Captain Jason asked Captain Glenn.

Captain Glenn said he has 34 people in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht production crew, and they don’t have their own cabins on the yacht.

“You’ve got to get them back because they can’t stay on the boat, right? They’re all going back to stay in hotels ashore. So, regardless of the conditions, you’ve got to be able to transfer them into a water taxi and get them… we don’t have bunks on board. They got nowhere to sleep,” the Sailing Yacht captain noted.

Captain Sandy revealed another challenge, which is when the production team goes on a smaller boat called a follow boat and the weather is too rough to make the crossing over to the main yacht.

Below Deck viewers will learn more inside information about the series in future episodes of At The Helm.