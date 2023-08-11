Below Deck Down Under’s Laura breaks silence after firing and responds to haters

Former Below Deck Down Under stew Laura Bileskalne has broken her silence after being fired from the show for inappropriate sexual advances and behavior toward the crew.

During her time onboard the ship, Laura had repeatedly made unwanted advances toward deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz and then sympathized with Bosun Luke Jones after his own antics got him in trouble.

Jones had been fired just before Laura after he went into drunk stewardess Margot Sisson’s bed completely naked without her consent.

Article continues after ad

After her firing, Laura deactivated social media due to fan backlash, but on August 11, the stew returned to Instagram and broke her silence, apologizing to the crew in the process while addressing haters.

Below Deck’s Laura blasts haters after being fired

In an Instagram story, Laura said it was “beautiful” to see the support towards Adam and Margot despite receiving ‘hate’ messages.

“I have always been mentally prepared that there will be negative messages for one topic or other, you can’t go on a reality show when you have a strong personality and a character and expect people not to have opinions,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Instagram/lbilene Laura is back on social media after getting fired on Below Deck.

The stew continued on, hinting that a lot of her personality was played up for the cameras to make people watching take notice and tune in.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This is reality TV and you have to be interesting enough to make people talk, that is basically the goal of good TV. Nobody is going to talk about how good the deco looked or how the drinks were preferred at temperature.”

Instagram/lbilene Laura admits her flirtation was “obnoxious.”

Bileskalne further apologized to deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz directly, remarking how it was “so hard to hide that I liked you” while admitting that she came across as “obnoxious.”

Article continues after ad

Laura further took aim at her haters who had been sliding into her DMs, calling them “keyboard warriors” who don’t practice what they preach about harassment.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Some fans did voice their understanding of the situation and sympathized with Bileskalne, saying that she shouldn’t have been sacked.

While this is the end for Laura on Below Deck, there is still lots of Below Deck Down Under to go and this season is shaping up to be one wild ride. Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest in reality TV news.