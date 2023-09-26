Below Deck Med’s Natalya Scudder explains why she’d never work with “horrible” Kyle again

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Natalya Scudder has refused to work with Kyle Viljoen again, calling him a “horrible human being.”

Natalya joined Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 as the second stew alongside Kyle. The pair worked under Chief Stewardess Natasha Webb, who clearly preferred working with Kyle.

Natasha would arguably dump the majority of work duties onto Natalya, and the second stewardess has since spoken up about the situation.

Natalya has returned for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 in addition to Kyle. However, she has recently hinted that the season wasn’t smooth sailing, which led to her never wanting to work with Kyle again.

Below Deck’s Natalya refuses to work with Kyle again

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Natalya revealed that she was initially “excited” after Captain Sandy told her Kyle was coming back. “I was very excited for him to step on board, but things go pretty sour. But then they go back, and it’s up and down again,” she said.

Natalya and Kyle currently do not follow each other on Instagram, and she even called him a “horrible human being” in the season’s trailer.

“There is a reason I got to that point,” Natalya said in reference to the insult. “I don’t want anyone to be like ‘Team Natalya’ and ‘Team Kyle.’ We’ve already dealt with it, and it’s just stressful. We are going to have to relive through it all again.”

Natalya discussed her problems from an open relationship and that she relied on Kyle for support. However, she has since regretted being so open about her dating issues.

While Natalya started and ended Season 8 with the same boyfriend, the couple has now called it quits. Additionally, she also explored her attraction towards Deckhand Luka Brunton.

Check out our Below Deck coverage to stay updated with the latest drama.