Will Luka break “Bro Code” with Culver by stealing Jaimee on Below Deck Down Under?

Culver and Jaimee from Below Deck Down Under

The love triangle between Culver, Jaimee, and Luka heats up on Below Deck Down Under, leading fans to wonder if Luka will break the “bro code.”

Jaimee and Culver haven’t exactly been “couple goals” on season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. Their relationship has been a roller coaster from the very beginning, and the pair have only been together for a handful of weeks.

Now that Jaimee admits to being attracted to Luka, will Luka break his bro code with Culver in order to have Jaimee all to himself?

Luka might steal Jaimee away from Culver on Below Deck Down Under

In season 2, episode 18 of Below Deck Down Under, the cat’s out of the bag regarding Jaimee’s crush on Luka. Of course, she’d rather keep this information under wraps, considering she just agreed to be Culver’s girlfriend.

Yet in the synopsis for episode 18, her true feelings are exposed. The synopsis reads: “Luka feels like a stew might be interested in him; the final night of the charter season leads to arguing, crying, and relationships in shambles.”

Although left ambiguous, there’s a good chance that the “relationship in shambles” could be in reference to Culver and Jaimee’s romance.

Considering they’re the only official couple on the boat, it’s definitely a possible outcome.

Although Luka is adamant about wanting to follow through with his “bro code” he has with Culver, he also admits he is attracted to Jaimee. Since Culver and Jaimee’s relationship is already on the rocks, it seems even more likely that Luka will win the stew over.

Fans of the hit Bravo series have vocalized how much they want to see Jaimee leave Culver for Luka.

When coming up with a season finale “wish list,” dedicated viewers expressed what they would like to see most in the final episode.

“I wanna see her go for luka so bad !!!” one fan wrote of Jaimee on the Below Deck Down Under Reddit page.

Another agreed, saying they most want to see “Jaimee ditch Culver for a Luka hookup.”

Be sure to watch all-new episodes of Below Deck Down Under to see where all the crew members end up.