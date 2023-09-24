Below Deck Med fans annoyed after Nat Scudder is confirmed for Season 8

Fans of Below Deck Mediterranean are fuming after it’s revealed that Nat Scudder will be coming back for Season 8.

Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean hasn’t even arrived, but it already seems to be going downhill.

The trailer for the season teased that not only will Captain Sandy Yawn potentially kick off a member of the crew, but a charter guest also seems to get on her nerves.

Besides Below Deck Down Under’s Tumi Mhlongo being appointed the Chief Stewardess for this season, viewers are not exactly thrilled with the overall cast. And a new sneak peek did not help.

Is Below Deck Mediterranean’s Nat in Season 8?

On September 21, a sneak peek for Season 8 was released on Bravo’s YouTube channel.

In it, it showed that both Kyle Viljoen and Tumi were delayed after trying to get their visa to be able to work on the ship. Because of that, a replacement to help run the boat before they can arrive was necessary. And that’s where Natalya “Nat” Scudder comes in,

She will be acting as the temporary Chief Stewardess, which should not be too difficult as she was the Chief Stew for the seventh season.

And while Captain Sandy seemed to be absolutely thrilled for Nat to show up, viewers instantly shared their distaste for her reappearance in the Below Deck Reddit.

One fan wrote, “I have a feeling that having Nat in charge for one charter, it’s going to get to her head. She’s going to give Tumi a world of crap.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Uggghhhh nat…”

Who knows, maybe she will be able to redeem herself like Joao Franco was able to do in Below Deck Down Under Season 2. Only time will tell.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean, and the upcoming seasons, check our page here.