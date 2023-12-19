Below Deck Med fans defend Max after being called a “liar” by Captain Sandy

Deckhand Max Salvador has the entire Below Deck Med fanbase on his side after the Season 8 pasta-gate.

After being able to successfully fly under the radar and wrath of Captain Sandy Yawn for the past few episodes, it is now time for Deckhand Max Salvador to be the center of the drama.

In Episode 13, Max went to the crew area of the yacht to find something to eat, and to his dismay, he saw some pasta that he wasn’t keen on eating.

He complained to Captain Sandy that there wasn’t any food for him to eat, but then Lead Deckhand Lara Du Preez made it clear to her that he just didn’t want to eat the pasta.

Furious that Max didn’t explain the full picture, Captain Sandy called him a “liar” for not telling the truth about there actually being food available for him. He doubled down on his statement and refused to apologize for what he said.

Why are Below Deck Med fans defending Max?

On December 18, Below Deck Med viewers took to Reddit to back up Max, being on his side of the argument.

One fan wrote, “Sandy made a mountain out of a molehill. Max was just saying there’s nothing down there he wanted to eat. And I don’t blame him for not wanting to eat day old vegetarian pasta or asparagus.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “It is like she has never stood in front of the full fridge and been sad there is nothing she wants to eat in it.”

Hopefully, this food squabble doesn’t cause him to be put on thin ice by Captain Sandy.

