Below Deck Med viewers notice hilarious Captain Sandy editing mistake

Captain Sandy Yawn just got caught making a fake phone call in a Below Deck Med scene and fans can’t get over it.

Because of all of the chaos that happens on Below Deck and its many spin-offs, there’s always the question of whether the scenes are staged for the viewers to enjoy, or if that is what really goes on in the yachting industry.

Captain Lee Rosbach has already addressed the debate by saying that the show is “pretty accurate” and not scripted in the slightest.

And while that may be true for the below Deck, the Mediterranean series might not take after the same format.

In fact, a viewer just caught an on-screen editing mistake that just raised a few eyebrows on just how truthful this show really is.

Is there an error on Below Deck Med with Captain Sandy?

On December 12, a Below Deck Med viewer took to Reddit to share a screenshot of a scene with a major editing error.

Captain Sandy Yawn is supposed to be making a phone call to ask for transportation for a crew member to go back to land and see a doctor.

https://www.reddit.com/r/belowdeck/comments/18gu9yi/below_deck_editing_mistake/

But, the photo clearly shows that there is no call actually going on and she’s just talking to herself with the phone close to her face.

One fan wrote, “Production: Hey Captain Micromanag-I mean Sandy pick up your phone and call, yeah I know you got her an Uber but just pretend kinda like when you pretend to do your job

Sandy: say no more.”’

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “You can always tell (or so I think, of course!) when Sandy is on a fake call or redoes a confessional. She’s so stilted.”

Captain Sandy has not responded to his now-iconic mistake as of yet.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.