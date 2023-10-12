Who is Max Salvador? Meet the newest deckhand on Below Deck

After the firing of a previous deckhand by Captain Sandy, New Deckie Max Salvador has been introduced to Below Deck Med.

Below Deck Med Season 8 has already seen two crew members getting fired by Captain Sandy. Because many cast mates had to leave, this meant several newcomers would be introduced instead. In the case of Max Salvador, he boarded the yacht during Season 8, Episode 3 as the newest deckhand.

What is there to know about the newest deckhand, Max Salvador, from Season 8 of Below Deck Med?

Article continues after ad

Get to know the newest Below Deck Med crew member, Max Salvador

So far, the newly introduced cast member Max Salvador has been struggling to adjust to the yachting crew. This is mainly due to the fact that he is French, and English is not his first language.

Article continues after ad

According to Max, it can be quite difficult to navigate the world of yachting when 1. he’s not using his native language, and 2. people are struggling to understand his accent.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Still, despite his struggles to adjust on the yacht, he has brought a lot of personality to the show so far, and fans can’t wait to see what he’ll bring to the crew.

Article continues after ad

During his initial introduction interview, Max opened up about the fact that he can never keep a job, adding that he always gets fired. Despite this, the French deckhand does have tons of experience with yachting and has been at it professionally for 4 years.

Article continues after ad

His approach to yachting, as Max explained in Episode 3, is quite similar to being in a casino. “For me, yachting is like a big casino,” he said. “You step inside it, you play, you make the money, and the only thing you need to happen is to know when you get out.”

Article continues after ad

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Med to follow Max on his journey.