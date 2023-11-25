Below Deck Med fans turn on Lara after “inappropriate” behavior toward Hayleigh

Lara Du Preez might have crossed the line with Hayleigh Gorman, according to Below Deck Med viewers.

While Season 8 has been filled with mostly drama, one crew member has successfully found a way to ignore the chaos going on around them.

Specifically, Lead Deckhand Lara Du Preez is focused on doing her job and being the life of the party at the same time. The newcomer might have even broken the makeout record for the entire BD franchise, which would be hard to do.

Not only has Laura been romantically involved with the charter guests (which is a major yachting no-no), but she has had some brief moments with fellow newcomer Hayleigh Gorman that have raised some eyebrows.

There was even a scene where the two girls were seen flashing each other. Because of their on-screen situations, viewers are starting to believe that Lara is crossing the line.

Do Below Deck Med Season 8 fans like Lara?

On November 22, Season 8 viewers took to the Below Deck Reddit to discuss their concerns regarding Lara & Hayleigh’s relationship, most of which concerned with how Lara is handling her leadership position.

One fan wrote, “I do think it’s just fun between friends (as in Haleigh is probably okay with it), but it is also highly inappropriate between co-workers, especially with Lara technically being her superior.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “She’s her boss and, though the lines are blurred in this industry, there still is a power imbalance and that quandary of how to address a situation where a boss is making you uncomfortable without jeopardizing your career.”

Lara and Hayleigh haven’t publicly responded to the fan comments as of yet.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.