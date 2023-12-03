Below Deck fans want Colin Macrae on Down Under Season 3 after Aesha Scott reunion

After seeing them together, Below Deck fans think Aesha Scott and Colin Macrae would make a great on-screen team.

Despite the fact that Colin Macrae is from New Zealand, he has never been a part of Below Deck Down Under, which is filmed close by in Australia.

Instead, he has made a name for himself as the engineer on Below Deck Sailing Yacht for the past four seasons.

Even though he and Down Under’s Aesha Scott haven’t worked together on-screen, they have developed a strong friendship from being in the same franchise.

Not only did they both appear in an episode of Project Runway Season 20, but they were both in attendance for the 2023 BravoCon. Because the fan favorites haven’t worked together on their shows just yet, fans are wondering what they are waiting for.

Are Below Deck’s Aesha Scott and Colin Macrae friends?

On December 2, Aesha shared a photo on Instagram of her and Colin having a great time on a yacht in New Zealand, where they are both from.

Viewers quickly took this as a sign that the two were not just handing out but gearing up to film something together and shared their pleads for them to collab in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “I hope you and Colin work together soon!!!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Does that mean he will be on the next season of down under??” Neither one of them have responded to the comment.

Down Under has been renewed for a third season so fans might get what they’ve been asking for after all.

Sailing Yacht has also been renewed for Season 5, but Colin has not publicly addressed whether or not he will be returning.

To stay updated on Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.