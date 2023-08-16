Below Deck Down Under team responds after two controversial cast firings

Luke and Laura from Below Deck Down Under season 2

The Below Deck Down Under cast and crew have addressed Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne’s terminations due to individual instances of sexual misconduct.

Below Deck Down Under saw two crew members face immediate termination following separate instances of sexual misconduct.

Luke Jones was asked to leave after crawling into Margot Sisson‘s bed, unclothed, while she was drunkenly unconscious. Despite producers demanding he leave Margot’s bed, Luke refused.

Meanwhile, Laura Bileskalne faced termination for sexually harassing fellow crew member Adam Kodra, despite being turned down repeatedly.

Once boundaries were crossed, both Laura Bileskalne and Luke Jones were ordered by Captain Jason Chambers to pack their things and leave the boat for good.

According to the reality show’s producers, the firings were “instinctual.”

Cast and crew prioritize safety in Below Deck Down Under

Producers of the Bravo series prioritize the crew’s safety above all else, and anyone who threatens the welfare of the castmates is at risk of being let off the boat permanently.

In season 2 of the series, the producers say they made the right decision by firing Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne.

“It was a hard night,” said executive producer Nadine Rajabi in an interview with Digital Spy. “The whole thing was very, very difficult. I didn’t realize the response that would come [out] of this, because that was not anything that we were thinking about. It’s not anything to be congratulated on, because it was just about doing the right thing. I would hope that everybody would act in that way. It was about safety.”

The termination of Luke and Laura has reassured Margot, who strongly appreciates that the captain and crew were looking out for her following the incident of sexual misconduct.

Via her Instagram story, Margot praised Captain Chambers for taking action. “There are unfortunately a lot of captains who would choose to sweep something like this under the rug. I am grateful that Jason is not one of them,” she wrote. “Thank you for repeatedly making me feel safe and supported. I wish every captain were just like you.”

Both Laura and Luke have since apologized for their behavior.

“My sincere apologies to Adam. I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position,” Laura said, per Digital Spy.

Meanwhile, Luke expressed his remorse in season 2 episode 7, saying, “I’m sorry. And I’m just so disappointed in myself.”

Catch new episodes of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.