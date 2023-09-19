Below Deck Down Under’s João & Tzarina break up ends in tears

Even though fans were rooting for Tzarina Mace-Ralph and João Franco in Below Deck Down Under, their romance is over (for now).

João and Tzarina’s relationship has not had the easiest journey in Below Deck Down Under. Before pursuing a connection with him, the chef was happily in a boatmance with Culver.

But, after Jaimee stole him from her, Tzarina decided to rebound with the new bosun in town.

The two hit it off immediately, even though Tzarina revealed that he mistreated her best friend before joining the Down Under cast.

Nevertheless, the two remained smitten until their on-yacht date went totally wrong. Tzarina accused João of being fake, and he did not enjoy her comment in the slightest. Were they able to patch their relationship up by the end of the season?

Did João and Tzarina break up in Below Deck Down Under?

In Episode 18, the two decided to call it quits, but it wasn’t exactly a mutual decision.

João broke down in tears during the conversation, apologizing for his actions at the club last night. He picked a verbal flight with Culver all night long, retreating to his ways that viewers remember from his time on Below Deck Med.

Youtube Joao and Tzarina from Below Deck Down Under

While second chances are always possible, João has already moved on and has another woman in his life, according to his social media.

Jaimee and Culver were the only couple that made it to the end of Season 2. However, since she was kissing Luca during her relationship with him, it’s unclear whether or not their romance will last any longer. Only time will tell.

